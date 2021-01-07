B. Riley Raises Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target to $16.00

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.23% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alta Equipment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ALTG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $319.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.03. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 276,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 99,381 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,848,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

