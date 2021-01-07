B. Riley Comments on OptimizeRx Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a report released on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OPRX. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

