B. Riley Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $65.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $70.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 4.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 97,739 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $83,886,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.