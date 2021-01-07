Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT) Shares Up 15.8%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT)’s share price traded up 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. 287,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 98,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.16 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

About Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.