AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Shares Up 6.6%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.66 and last traded at $52.50. 437,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 327,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

Several research firms recently commented on AXS. BidaskClub cut AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AXIS Capital by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 183,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

