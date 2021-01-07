Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Upgraded at Danske

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

