Axe (AXE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $112,987.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0649 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. Axe has a market cap of $341,653.86 and approximately $112,987.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000079 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 98.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

