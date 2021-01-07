Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.63. 2,637,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

