AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €23.28 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.28 ($27.39) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.10 ($28.35) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA SA (CS.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.06 ($27.13).

EPA CS opened at €20.26 ($23.84) on Wednesday. AXA SA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €19.60 and its 200 day moving average is €17.69.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

