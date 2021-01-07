AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $546.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AVROBIO by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AVROBIO by 810.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

