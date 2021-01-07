Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Shares Up 5.2%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 million and a P/E ratio of -6.28.

Avivagen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

