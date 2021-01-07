Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.
Shares of AVY stock opened at $158.05 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $158.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day moving average is $130.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after acquiring an additional 435,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,997,000 after acquiring an additional 376,524 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 186.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 207.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.