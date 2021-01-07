Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock opened at $158.05 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $158.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day moving average is $130.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after acquiring an additional 435,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,997,000 after acquiring an additional 376,524 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 186.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 207.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.