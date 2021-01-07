AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 1.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $59,275,427. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,230.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,202. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,159.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,167.17. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,267.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

