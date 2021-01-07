Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $162.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $167.90. 1,596,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,381 shares of company stock worth $12,891,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after purchasing an additional 912,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,062,000 after buying an additional 410,732 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,245,000 after buying an additional 143,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

