Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATDRY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,633. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

