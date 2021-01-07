Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATDRY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,633. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

