Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) (LON:AUGM) Shares Gap Down to $138.00

Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) (LON:AUGM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $138.00, but opened at $132.50. Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) shares last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 53,503 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.64.

Get Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) alerts:

In other Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) news, insider Neil England purchased 10,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.