Augean plc (AUG.L) (LON:AUG) Insider Sells £131,250 in Stock

Augean plc (AUG.L) (LON:AUG) insider Christopher Mills sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £131,250 ($171,478.97).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher Mills sold 437,500 shares of Augean plc (AUG.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £940,625 ($1,228,932.58).

Augean plc (AUG.L) stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 205 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 187.55. The company has a market cap of £204.15 million and a PE ratio of -15.27. Augean plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241.21 ($3.15).

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

