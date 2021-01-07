Attila (ATT) One Day Volume Tops $325,121.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Attila has a total market cap of $54.99 million and approximately $325,121.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Attila has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Attila alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00045410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00310305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00032284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.39 or 0.02917875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

Buying and Selling Attila

Attila can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.