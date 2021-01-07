AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) SVP Justin J. Noznesky Sells 23,397 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,611.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,547.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $56.16 on Thursday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 478,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

