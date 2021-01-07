Atomic Wallet Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $42,524.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $42,524.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00115879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.00480743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00235067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

