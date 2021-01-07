ATN Price Up 42.2% Over Last Week (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. ATN has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $28,888.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATN has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, BigONE, RightBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00112766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00214703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00491951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00240779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00055032 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin, Hotbit and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

