Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $134,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $336,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,686.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,070 shares of company stock worth $1,833,908. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,268,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 56,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.