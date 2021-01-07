Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.
Shares of AAWW stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $134,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $336,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,686.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,070 shares of company stock worth $1,833,908. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,268,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 56,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.