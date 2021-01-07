Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Up 10.4%

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) shot up 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $36.38. 458,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 344,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

AUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.63 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.