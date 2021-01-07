Atari Token Market Capitalization Tops $8.96 Million (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Atari Token has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Atari Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atari Token has a market cap of $8.96 million and approximately $86,605.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00041683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.00296627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00030563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.81 or 0.02731592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Atari Token Token Profile

Atari Token (ATRI) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,771,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

Atari Token Token Trading

Atari Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atari Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.