Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $106.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.53 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Astronics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

