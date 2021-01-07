Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Insider George G. Weston Sells 253,616 Shares

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) insider George G. Weston sold 253,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,325 ($30.38), for a total value of £5,896,572 ($7,703,909.07).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,262 ($29.55) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,212.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,977.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. Associated British Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a market capitalization of £17.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.27.

Get Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.