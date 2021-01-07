Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post sales of $270.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $293.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

In related news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $107,800.00. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Associated Banc by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 758,499 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,248,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 209,595 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,982 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,825,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 321,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 65,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,090. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

