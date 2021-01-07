Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) Given a €16.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on G. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.94 ($17.58).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

