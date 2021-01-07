AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $328,312.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 16,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $418,098.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,826 shares of company stock worth $4,708,976 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $211,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 22.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

