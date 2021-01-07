ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $455.00 to $540.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ASML traded as high as $505.36 and last traded at $505.36, with a volume of 1029154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $500.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 34.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 23.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 31.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ASML by 17.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.31 and a 200 day moving average of $397.48. The firm has a market cap of $205.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

