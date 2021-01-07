ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €395.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €395.00 ($464.71) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €443.00 ($521.18) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €362.36 ($426.30).

