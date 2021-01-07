Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS) Shares Gap Down to $5.30

Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.10. Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 17,461,051 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £73.71 million and a PE ratio of -12.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.61.

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

