Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND) Trading Up 14.7%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND)’s stock price was up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 129,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 82,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$21.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

