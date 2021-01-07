Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading Up 7.7%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) was up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.96 and last traded at $158.62. Approximately 280,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 191,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. BidaskClub raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

