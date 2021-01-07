Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading Up 7.7%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) was up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.96 and last traded at $158.62. Approximately 280,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 191,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.27.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. BidaskClub raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000.
About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
