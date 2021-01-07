Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

ARVN stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $86.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,272,000 after buying an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 106,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Arvinas by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 247,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

