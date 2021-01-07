Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.41

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.41 and last traded at $100.29, with a volume of 4629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,706,000 after buying an additional 618,611 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after acquiring an additional 849,525 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,571,000 after acquiring an additional 218,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 703,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

