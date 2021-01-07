Ark Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. Ark has a total market cap of $50.16 million and $4.38 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,514,360 coins and its circulating supply is 126,293,463 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars.

