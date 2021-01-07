Argonaut Gold’s (ARNGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.83.

ARNGF opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

