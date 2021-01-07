Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 292,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 272,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

ACRE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $402.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth $106,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

