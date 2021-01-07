Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARCT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

ARCT opened at $49.37 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

