Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $47.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $47.40 per share for the year.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,692,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.