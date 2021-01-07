Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Separately, Aegis raised their price objective on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $13.49 on Monday. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,578.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,100 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 515.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 313,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at $753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.