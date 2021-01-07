ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ArcBest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.15.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $794.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $5,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ArcBest by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 89,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ArcBest by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ArcBest by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

