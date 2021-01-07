AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Trading Up 19.3%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) shares rose 19.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 5,305,923 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,845,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

AQB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $450.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Richard L. Huber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 88,745 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 791,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 140,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.