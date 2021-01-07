APY.Finance 1-Day Volume Hits $855,481.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One APY.Finance token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $4.67 million and $855,481.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00026991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00115239 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.00500891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00049773 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00237947 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016024 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,719,323 tokens. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

APY.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

