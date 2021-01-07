Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

