AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Shares of ATR opened at $137.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $137.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

