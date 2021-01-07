Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading 7.5% Higher

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.58. 1,479,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,044,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,485,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.