Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 338,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,163,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AAOI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 25,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $220.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

