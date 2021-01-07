Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Shares of AMTI opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $36.21.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.